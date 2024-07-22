GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Krishna district-level badminton tournament from July 26

Published - July 22, 2024 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Krishna District Badminton Association, affiliated to Andhra Pradesh State Badminton Association and District Sports Authority, will conduct district-level badminton championships from July 26 to 28 at Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada.

The teams selected in this tournament will then represent the district and take part in the A.P. State Badminton Championships in the under-11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 categories in the men’s and women’s section respectively. The tournament will be held in August and September.

The district-level tournament will hold competitions in all the above-mentioned categories just like the State event and entries for the same can be sent to P. Srinivas, general secretary, DRRMC Indoor Stadium in Labbipet, Vijayawada. He can also be contacted on 7299719999 (WhatsApp) or at kdbasecretary2023@gmail.com. The entry fee is ₹500 for the singles event and ₹1,000 for doubles. The last date for receiving entries is July 25.

