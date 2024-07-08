ADVERTISEMENT

Free sand policy: officials told to ensure strict implementation in Krishna district

Updated - July 08, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Geetanjali Sharma holds discussions with officials from Mines and Geology, Transport, Revenue and Police departments on the measures to be taken

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna District Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma directed officials to take all necessary measures for the strict implementation of the free sand policy, which came into force on July 8 (Monday), in the district as per the guidelines.

Free sand supply policy to come into force in Andhra Pradesh from today

At the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Monday, Ms. Sharma held discussions with officials from Mines and Geology, Transport, Revenue and Police departments on the measures to be taken.

She also instructed the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials to set up check posts and install CCTV cameras at stock points to prevent unauthorised sand mining and illegal transportation. She added that commanding control rooms should be formed at the district and revenue division levels, and vigilance committees should be formed in divisions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US