Free sand policy: officials told to ensure strict implementation in Krishna district

Geetanjali Sharma holds discussions with officials from Mines and Geology, Transport, Revenue and Police departments on the measures to be taken

Updated - July 08, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna District Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma directed officials to take all necessary measures for the strict implementation of the free sand policy, which came into force on July 8 (Monday), in the district as per the guidelines.

Free sand supply policy to come into force in Andhra Pradesh from today

At the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Monday, Ms. Sharma held discussions with officials from Mines and Geology, Transport, Revenue and Police departments on the measures to be taken.

She also instructed the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials to set up check posts and install CCTV cameras at stock points to prevent unauthorised sand mining and illegal transportation. She added that commanding control rooms should be formed at the district and revenue division levels, and vigilance committees should be formed in divisions.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

