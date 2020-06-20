Krishna district in A.P. inches closer to 1,000 COVID cases

Krishna district and Vijayawada city continue to witness a huge number of fresh COVID cases and deaths daily.

As of Saturday morning, the district reported 51 fresh COVID cases and two more deaths, taking the tally close to the 1,000-mark at 982.

In the past week alone, the district reported 317 cases, which is 32% of the total cases. So far the district witnessed 33 deaths and in the past two weeks, 10 patients succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the district administration is yet to notify the revised list of containment zones in the city as well as in the district even as nearly 400 cases were reported since the zones were notified last time on June 10.

Recently, District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said a revised list of areas under containment zones would be released soon, but no such announced was made so far.

This has left people in confusion about the areas under containment zones. Commercial establishments and shops too were opened and closed irregularly during the day time.

At a review meeting on Saturday, Mr. Imtiaz asked officials concerned to increase COVID testing capacity to 3,000 per day in the district and test 2,000 samples in urban areas and 1,000 samples in rural areas. He said so far various tests were conducted on 65,150 samples in the district.

He asked officials to increase the bed capacity at Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences which has been recently designated as COVID hospital from 200 to 600 beds.