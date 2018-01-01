Krishna did well, will shine even better: Collector

The Krishna district is gearing up to host a three-day Buddhist programme called Buddham Saranam Gacchami on February 4, February 5 and February 6, and the event is likely to attract participation of nearly 20,000 monks, said the district Collector B. Lakshmikantam, on Sunday.

He said the authorities were awaiting the nod of Dalai Lama who had agreed to be part of this programme.

The Swaraj Maidan or Pavithra Sangamam is the likely venue for the programme.

Addressing the media on the last day of the year in his camp office, Mr. Lakshmikantam said the tourism sector was all set to get a big boost in 2018 as there were a series of events lined up to entertain the people of the State.

Boat race

A boat race in Nagayalanka on January 13 and January 14, heli-tourism, Pelican Paradise festival at Atapaka Bird Sanctuary and an international water sports event in March were some of them.

He said the district fared well in 2017 with the primary sector comprising agriculture and its allied segments such as horticulture, animal husbandry, forest and fisheries, showing remarkable development.

The district has recorded nearly 20% growth in this sector, he said, adding that the industrial sector registered a double-digit growth. “We were able to sanction 419 industrial units through single window system at the district-level and Mudra loans were given to improve the living standards of people in villages.”

He then listed out programmes such as Mission Antyodaya and Grama Swaraj under which CC roads covering 1100 km stretch were sanctioned in villages so far. “So far, we have completed 325 km stretch and the remaining will be done by December this year,” the Collector said.

Healthy competition

He said to trigger a healthy competition, star ratings were being given to Anganwadi centres and gram panchayats based on a set of parameters.

The flyovers, the airport expansion, the port project and the many other projects that were at various stages would help the district grow leaps and bounds in the days to come, he said.