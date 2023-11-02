HamberMenu
Krishna CWC member’s complaint of sexual harassment by another member lies unresolved for over a year

The accused member is linked with the alleged leak of profiles of minor girls in care home

November 02, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member of Krishna district, who allegedly was involved in the leak of profiles of minor girls, is also facing allegations of sexual harassment of a woman member of the committee.

The officials reportedly kept the ‘sexual harassment’ complaint (a copy of which is available with The Hindu) pending for about one and a half years.

“I have explained about the indecent behaviour and the trauma I have been going through before the inquiry committee that is probing the data leak case now and sought action,” she said.

In August last year, she gave a complaint to the NTR district Collector alleging that a member of the committee had been sexually harassing her.

“The CWC member misbehaved with me on May 13, 2022, when I was on the bench. He touched me inappropriately, and I complained about it to my higher officials (Juvenile Welfare Correction Service and Welfare of Street Children), who summoned both of us, just warned him, and left the matter,” she said in her complaint.

“Developing grudge against me for lodging a complaint, the CWC member posted insulting comments against me in CWC and JJB groups,” she told the Collector.

‘’He has been behaving indecently by making video calls at odd hours since then, and threatened me several times. However, neither the district administration nor the Juvenile Welfare officials have taken the complaint seriously and acted against the person,’‘ she alleged.

Commenting on the issue, an official of the Juvenile Welfare Department said, “The sexual harassment of the CWC member came to our notice. We summoned them and settled the matter.’‘

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, G. Uma Devi, ex-officio member of Local Complaint Cell under Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, said the alleged sexual harassment case in Krishna CWC has not come to the LCC.

“LCC has received three complaints in the last one year and we awarded punishment in two cases, and in one case the allegations were not proved,” she added.

