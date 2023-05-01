Child Welfare Commission hands over rescued girl to her family in Andhra Pradesh

May 01, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Taking cognisance of a news report published in The Hindu, the Krishna District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) summoned the organisers of New Horizons Safe House, and the family members of a girl, Soni (name changed), who was living at the Child Care Institution (CCI) at Podu village in Kruthivennu mandal, for the past four years.

The 19-year-old girl, hailing from Palakol in West Godavari district, was reportedly rescued from a trafficking racket and was referred to the rescue home in 2019, where she has been living since.

A news report titled ‘Rescued girl stuck in child care home for four years in Krishna district’ was published on April 30, reacting to which the CWC freed the girl from the child care home and handed over Soni to her family members on Monday.

“We collected the details of the girl from her family members, and inquired how and when Soni came to the child care home. The girl is in good health and expressed willingness to be with her family,” said CWC chairperson K. Suvartha.

“CWC was formed under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The Committee will have the powers of Judicial Magistrate First Class while dealing with cases of Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP), and people may contact CWC for protection, rehabilitation and reintegration of children,” said Ms. Suvartha.

Family gives undertaking

“Soni was handed over to her family after following due procedure. The girl’s family members gave an undertaking that she would be looked after well,” said CWC members Chandragiri Radha Kumari and Y. Bhargava Ram.

The girl’s family members J. Durga Rao, J. Bhagya Lakshmi, G. Ratnam and Prasad, of Palakol, took the girl home. CWC will monitor the welfare of the girl, said another member Ch. Raj Kumar, adding that stern action would be taken against those who violate child rights.

Soni thanked the officials for reuniting her with her family.