Krishna COVID tally crosses 40K

04 November 2020 01:23 IST

District still has highest death rate and lowest recovery rate

Krishna district, which has the lowest recovery rate of 91% and the highest death rate of 1.43%, continues to report more number of new cases. In the past day, 421 new infections were reported and the daily tally was still close to the single-day peak of 545 cases reported on September 10.

The district, which was in the last position in the State for many weeks, has recently overtaken Vizianagaram and also crossed the 40,000-mark. The infection tally was at 40,141 and toll was 575.

For every 100 cases reported in the district, at least 1.43 persons could not recover from the disease. Krishna is the only district to have more than 1% death rate in the State, which, compared to many other States, has the lowest death rate.

The district saw over 11,400 infections and 17 deaths in the past month. As of Tuesday, there are 3,003 active cases in 513 containment zones, including the seven zones declared on Tuesday.

The new containment zones were notified in villages of Gudalavalleru, Pedana, Challapalli, Koduru, Unguturu and Bapulapadu mandals.