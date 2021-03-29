Krishna COVID-19 tally crosses 50,000

Krishna district’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 50,000-mark and reached 50,045 on Monday. A majority of the infections were reported in Vijayawada and surrounding areas.

In the past day, the district reported 110 new infections. The district has been witnessing more than 100 cases for the past four days continuously and in the current month a total of 1,125 cases, which is 75% more than last months tally of 259 infections.

In September and October, the district witnessed the peak as it saw over 11,000 infections each. The first case was reported on March 21 last year.

The district remains the one with the highest death rate of 1.37% with 684 deaths. It has 814 active cases as of Monday morning and most of them were in the city.