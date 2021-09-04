Krishna continues to report highest COVID daily deaths

40% of the deaths in the last three days reported from the district

The State again reported 10 COVID deaths and 1,520 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

The daily infection tally was highest in the past week. The cumulative tally increased to 20,18,200 and the toll reached 13,887.

The number of active cases increased to 14,922, while 1,290 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 19,89,391 and 98.57% respectively.

The daily positivity of the 64,739 samples tested in the past day was 2.35% and that of the 2.68 crore samples tested was 7.53%.

Krishna district reported the highest single-day toll in the State for the third time in a row with four new deaths in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (3), Prakasam (2) and Nellore (1). Of the 30 deaths reported in the past three days, 40% were reported in Krishna district alone.

East Godavari reported 263 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (188), Nellore (186), West Godavari (171), Guntur (162), Krishna (159), Prakasam (123), Kadapa (99), Visakhapatnam (90), Srikakulam (37), Anantapur (24), Vizianagaram (12) and Kurnool (6).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,86,344), Chittoor (2,38,745), West Godavari (1,74,785), Guntur (1,72,877), Anantapur (1,57,212), Visakhapatnam (1,55,169), Nellore (1,40,658), Prakasam (1,34,028), Kurnool (1,23,818), Srikakulam (1,22,147), Krishna (1,14,196), Kadapa (1,12,865) and Vizianagaram (82,461).