ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna Collector and NTR Joint Collector assume office

April 16, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

IAS officer P. Raja Babu assumed the office of Collector, Krishna district, at Machilipatnam on Saturday.

He was welcomed and congratulated by all the department heads. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raja Babu said that he would focus on the implementation of the government welfare and development schemes, including Navaratnalu. Mr. Raja Babu, a Group-I officer in 2000, was conferred as IAS in the year 2019.

In NTR district, IAS officer P. Sampath Kumar assumed the office of Joint Collector in Vijayawada. Speaking on the occasion, he sought the cooperation of the district officials. He later met NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US