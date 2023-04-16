HamberMenu
Krishna Collector and NTR Joint Collector assume office

April 16, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 04:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

IAS officer P. Raja Babu assumed the office of Collector, Krishna district, at Machilipatnam on Saturday.

He was welcomed and congratulated by all the department heads. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raja Babu said that he would focus on the implementation of the government welfare and development schemes, including Navaratnalu. Mr. Raja Babu, a Group-I officer in 2000, was conferred as IAS in the year 2019.

In NTR district, IAS officer P. Sampath Kumar assumed the office of Joint Collector in Vijayawada. Speaking on the occasion, he sought the cooperation of the district officials. He later met NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

