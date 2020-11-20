Krishna chosen as ‘Best Marine District’ in country

VIJAYAWADA

20 November 2020 01:22 IST

Union Minister to confer the honour tomorrow in Delhi

Krishna district has been selected for the ‘Best Marine District’ award in the country by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, in a press conference here on Thursday, said that it was a proud moment for the district to be recognised at the national level and the award would be presented at the World Fisheries Day 2020 celebrations on November 21 at New Delhi.

He said that the marine development programmes, aqua farmer welfare programmes and other initiatives being implemented were studied across the country and three ‘Best Districts’ were announced.

Advertising

Advertising

Krishna had been announced as the Best Marine District while Kalahandi of Odisha as Best Inland District and Nagaon of Assam had been declared as Best Hilly and North Eastern District.

Mr. Imtiaz said that Union Minister Giriraj Singh would present the award and a cash prize of ₹3 lakh.

The district has 111 kilometre of coastline and freshwater fish is cultivated in 49,000 hectares while saltwater fish and shrimp are cultivated in 19,000 hectares.

He said aqua farmer welfare and aquaculture development schemes being implemented by the State government have helped the district bag the award and recognition.

Two more awards

On the other hand, Vaisakhi Bio Marine Pvt. Ltd, A.P., has been announced as one among the three Best Shrimp Hatcheries and Sai Aqua Feeds, A.P. has been named one of the three Best Fisheries Enterprises.