Krishna canals in full flow in Prakasam district

Irrigation officials have been put on high alert as the parched Prakasam district got its full quota of Krishna water from the Nagarjunasagar reservoir, much to the relief of farmers in the district as they missed paddy cultivation in the last five years.

“We are maintaining full vigil as all Krishna canals in the district are getting maximum quantity of flood water from Nagarjunasagar,” said Irrigation Superintending Engineer R. Reddaiah.

In all, 10,500 cusecs of water was being realised in the Krishna canals now. Special teams were constituted to oversee the canals.

The water release to the Nagarjunasagar Jawahar Canal (NSJC) near Tripurantakam on the district border was of the order of 2,000 cusecs and was expected to go up to 2,500 cusecs by Sunday, he said.

Another 1,756 cusecs of water was realised in Addanki Branch Canal at Adivipalem, near Santamagaluru. It was likely to go up to 2,000 cusecs later, he said.