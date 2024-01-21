Krishna Babu inaugurates hospital building in Guntur

January 21, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, M.T. Krishna Babu on Sunday, inaugurated a new building of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Comprehensive Healthcare, a hospital that provides treatment free of cost and runs only on donations, at Kothapet in Guntur.

The hospital was established by Empower Charitable Trust in 2010, and managed by Dr. Ibrahim Khaleel, a consultant psychiatrist from the United Kingdom (UK). After completing his MBBS from Guntur Medical College in 1989, he completed his PG in Psychiatry in the UK in 2000. He worked as a Consultant Psychiatrist in the National Health Service (NHS) in London for 27 years before returning to India to improve services in the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Comprehensive Healthcare. He donated ₹33 lakh and raised ₹2 crore towards the hospital.

The hospital offers treatment for mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, dementia, and behavioural disorders in children. It also has an autism guidance centre and treats substance abuse. People with chronic medical conditions visit the hospital which has the facility for basic laboratory investigations and ECG.