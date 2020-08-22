Krishna and Godavari Rivers in spate, low-lying areas inundated

As the inflows were heavy and the streams were overflowing in the upstream, water level is raising at the Barrage.

With flood level increasing at Prakasam Barrage, officials sounded alert and cautioned the people staying in the downstream.

Surplus at the Barrage was 1,13,200 cusecs at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“Storage capacity at Prakasam Barrage was 12 feet, and the present flood level is 10 feet. As discharge from Pulichintala project was 2.70 lakh cusecs today discharge from Prakasam Barrage may increase to 2 lakh cusecs by tonight and 3 lakh cusecs by Subday morning,” an Irrigation official monitoring the flood situation to Krishna River told The Hindu.

“As the inflows were heavy and the streams were overflowing in the upstream, water level is raising at the Barrage. We partially lifted the gates and releasing flood to the downstream,” the officers said.

Krishna district Collector A. Md. Imtiaz reviewed the flood situation in the river and alerted the officials deployed on flood duty as there was heavy flood and rains prediction.

Godavari Floods

In Godavari, flood level was recorded at 52.30 feet at Bhadrachalam by 2 p.m. on Saturday. Water level in the river was receding slowly.

However, flood level at Koida, Coffer dam, Polavaram, Old Railway bridge at Rajamahendravaram and Sir Arthur Cotton (SAR) Barrage was increasing.

Many habitations were in flood water for the last week days in Kukunur, Velerupadu, Polavaram, Devipatnam, Chinturu, V.R. Puram, Kunavaram, Yatapaka, Inavilli, Muramalla, Mummidivaram, Achanta, Elamanchili, Poduru, Narsapuram and other mandals in West and East Godavari districts.

“Police are doing patrolling on boats in flood-hit villages and are cautioning the villagers on raising flood levels. We request the public not to go into Godavari on countrymade boats,” said Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao.

Polavaram Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana said vegetables, kerosene, candles and essentials were being supplied to the flood victims residing in rehabilitation centers and on the hill slopes.