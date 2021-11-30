Krishna again reports lone COVID death in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

30 November 2021 02:34 IST

All districts report less than 20 new infections

Andhra Pradesh reported one death due to COVID-19 and 101 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district and two districts reported no infection. Half of the total deaths (10) reported in the past one week in the State were from Krishna district.

Advertising

Advertising

Only 18,730 samples were tested in the past day and their test positivity rate was 0.54%. The overall test positivity rate of the 3.039 crore samples tested so far remain at 6.82%. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,339 and 20,72,725.

The number of recoveries increased to 20,56,184 as 138 patients have recovered in the past day. The recovery rate remains at 99.20%.

Chittoor reported 19 infections in the past day. It was followed by East Godavari (14), Guntur (12), Visakhapatnam (12), Krishna (10), Srikakulam (10), Nellore (9), Kadapa (8), Anantapur (5), Prakasam (1) and West Godavari (1). Kurnool and Vizianagaram reported no infection.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,94,665), Chittoor (2,47,984), West Godavari (1,79,598), Guntur (1,78,850), Visakhapatnam (1,58,378), Anantapur (1,58,025), Nellore (1,46,851), Prakasam (1,38,694), Kurnool (1,24,194), Srikakulam (1,23,430), Krishna (1,20,238), Kadapa (1,15,871) and Vizianagaram (83,052).