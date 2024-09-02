ADVERTISEMENT

Kris Gopalakrishnan exhorts students to contribute to society and the nation 

Published - September 02, 2024 07:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Infosys Co-founder participated as the chief guest at the 4th Convocation of SRM University AP

V Raghavendra
Kris Gopalakrishnan was presented with a memento at the fourth convocation ceremony of SRM University-A.P., held on its campus at Neerukonda in Guntur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Infosys Co-founder and Axilor Ventures Chairman Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan said the knowledge and skill sets acquired by students at SRM University-Andhra Pradesh (SRMU-AP) would equip them to face the problems posed by the world.

Participating as the chief guest at the 4th convocation ceremony of SRMU-AP on its premises at Neerukonda in Guntur district on Monday, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said that the strength of the university lay with its alumni and exhorted the students to contribute to society, the nation and their alma mater. 

Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor applauded the students for their achievements and stressed the need for global standards in academics, research, and innovation. 

In his welcome address, SRMU-AP vice-chancellor Manoj K. Arora said education at the university revolves around integrative curricula, interdisciplinary research and learning, innovation, industry and international collaborations and inclusivity.

He highlighted the university’s growth and accomplishments in the last academic year when it implemented a revamped curriculum and expanded industrial partnerships. 

SRM Group of Institutions founder-chancellor Dr. T. R Paarivendhar, SRMU-AP pro-chancellor P. Sathyanarayanan, registrar R. Premkumar, dean-academic Vinayak Kalluri and other dignitaries took part in the event. 

On the occasion, 1,018 graduates, including 24 Ph.D. scholars, were conferred degrees, and 18 gold medalists, five silver medalists, and five bronze medal winners were felicitated. 

