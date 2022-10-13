Andhra Pradesh

KRIBHCO invites CM to lay stone for bioethanol plant at Sarvepalli in Nellore district

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) chairman Chandrapal Singh met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near here on Thursday and invited him to lay the foundation for a bioethanol plant being set up at a cost of ₹300 crore at Sarvepalli (Nellore district) in December.

Mr. Singh sought the government’s support for the establishment of a DAP complex fertilizer manufacturing plant, to which the Chief Minister responded positively, according to a CMO release.

Further, the duo discussed investment opportunities in the State. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy briefed Mr. Singh about the investor-friendly policies being implemented by the State government and the availability of quality infrastructure and human resources.

KRIBHCO Vice-Chairman Vallabhaneni Sudhakar Chowdary, MD Rajan Chowdhry and Director (marketing) V.S.R. Prasad and CMO officials were present.


