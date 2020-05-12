Koyambedu market impacts four districts in Andhra Pradesh

The Koyambedu market in Tamil Nadu, which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot, has apparently impacted four districts in the State. About 20 persons from the State who visited the market contracted coronavirus.

Also, 13 people who returned to Anantapur and Kurnool from Kalyan in Mumbai of Maharashtra were found to be positive.

Officials told this to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The officials said that 33 fresh cases were reported in the State.

As many as 10,730 COVID tests were conducted on Monday. A total of 1,91,874 tests were conducted so far.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 3,594 tests per million (TPM). The positivity rate stands at 1.09% in the State as against the national average of 4.02%. Likewise, the death rate is 2.20% against the national rate of 3.24%. The recovery rate stands at 50.55% against the national rate of 31.86%. The focus is on people coming from other States, the officials said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to hasten the paddy procurement process and see that farmers did not incur losses. He also asked them to focus on the export of prawns.

Rythu Bharosa Kendras

The officials informed Mr. Jagan that the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) would be ready for inauguration by May 30. The kiosks at the RBKs were being established and would be ready by May 15, they said.