Koya Praveen takes charge as new DIG of Kurnool

Koya Praveen, a 2009 batch IPS officer, assumed charge as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Kurnool Range at his chambers here on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Praveen said that he would work in coordination with the police officials of the four Rayalaseema districts — Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, and Annamayya — under the Kurnool Range to maintain law and order. “All kinds of measures will be taken for a peaceful atmosphere in the region,” he said.

A native of Polavaram in West Godavari district, Mr. Praveen completed his MBBS in 2004 from Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada. In 2009, he entered the IPS. Earlier, he worked as Assault Commander in the Greyhounds, and in the combined Andhra Pradesh as an Additional SP in Kazipeta, Parvathipuram, Warangal, and Vizianagaram as the OSD. He worked as the SP for Visakhapatnam Rural, DCP Law and Order in Vijayawada City, and Sea Port Director in Kakinada, besides working in the Prakasam and Anantapur districts.

Kurnool SP G. Bindu Madhav, Nandyal SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, Kadapa SP V. Harsha Vardhan Raju, Annamaiya SP Vidya Sagar Naidu, Southern Region Home Guard Commandant Mahesh Kumar, Additional SPs, DSPs and CIs were among those who greeted the new DIG.

