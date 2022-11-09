Koya paddy farmers in Andhra Pradesh’s Chintoor Agency at their wits’ end

The two varieties of long-duration seeds sown as per government’s advice are yet to attain ‘flowering stage’, and may not survive till harvest time due to lack of rains for over a month

A Koya farmer, Jalli Mallayya, has spent nearly ₹60,000 as input cost for cultivating paddy in his three-acre land at Timmirigudem of Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district.

In the same hamlet, Gondi Satyanarayana has spent more than ₹75,000 as input cost on his four-acre paddy crop.

Like many Koya farmers, these two have been waiting for the crop to attain ‘flowering stage’.

During the ongoing kharif season 2022-23, these two farmers have sown seeds of long-duration varieties — MTU 1121 (Sridruti, 130 days) and MTU 1064 (Amara).

Till this kharif, the Koya farmers preferred two less duration local varieties — MTU 1001 (Vijetha) and MTU 1010, which were banned by the State government due to high broken grain percentage and lack of market.

“The Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) and agriculture officials have recommended us to shift to the new seed varieties. Left with no option, we have sown the seeds supplied by the RBK,” said Mr. Mallayya.

Paddy cultivation depends completely on rains in the entire stretch of four mandals — Chintoor, V.R. Puram, Kunavaram and Yetapaka. The last rainfall was recorded on October 10. In Chintoor mandal alone, the total extent of area under paddy is more than 10,632 acres.

“There is no rain for one month. The paddy fields are yet to attain the flowering stage. The fields are getting dry, and they will not survive till the time of its harvest. The long-duration varieties are not suitable in our areas,” Mr. Satyanarayana told The Hindu over phone.

This monsoon, the Koyas have lost their seeds as their habitations have been inundated due to the Godavari floods. If the next crop fails, the Koyas will have to struggle to source paddy for their consumption as their stocks have been washed away.

“We have recommended and supplied MTU 1121 and MTU 1064 paddy varieties to replace MTU 1001 and MTU 1010 varieties, which have been banned due to market and other complications,” said district agriculture officer S.B.S. Nandh.