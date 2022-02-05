Kovvada atomic plant benefits only U.S. companies alleges CPIM

CPI(M) leaders staged protest in Kotapalem village of Ranasthalam mandal, opposing the establishment of kovvada atomic power plant in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. Photo: Arrangement

SRIKAKULAM

05 February 2022 12:49 IST

The party organised a protest in Kothapalem village.

Communist Party of India-Srikakulam District Secretary D. Govinda Rao on Saturday asked the Central government to scrap Kovvada atomic power plant proposed to be established in Ranasthalam Mandal.

He alleged that the project would be detrimental to the entire north Andhra region. The party organised a protest in Kothapalem village over the Centre’s statement in the Parliament about the construction of the project with American collaboration.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Govinda Rao said that the project would benefit only U.S. companies at the cost of environment of the region.

“If any untoward incident takes place, its impact will be there up to Kakinada of East Godavari district and Chatrapur in Odisha. More over, it is going to be a big financial burden for the country with the fixing of higher rate of tariff per unit of power,” said Mr. Govinda Rao.

He said that the CPI would intensify the agitation in the coming days.