Kovur MLA assures to appoint guest faculty at Kodavaluru Tribal Welfare School

After an agitation by the students of Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare School (Gurukula Vidyalaya) at Kodavaluru village in SPS Nellore district, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy has assured to appoint guest faculty and solve other issues at the residential school.

“As the Central government has appointed Hindi speaking north Indian teachers as permanent staff in the school, the students from the tribal areas do not understand their classes. All subjects should be taught in English, but they are teaching in Hindi,” says Nellore district Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief secretary Gunukula Kishore.

He recently visited the school at the request of the students’ parents. He observed many problems besides the teaching issue, especially the lack of infrastructure. Out of 480 seats from the sixth class to second year of intermediate, only 450 have been filled. Only 11 teachers for the management of 14 classes is affecting the quality of education,” he said.

“Although it has been a month since the school started, the children are still facing many difficulties. Due to lack of computers and Wi-Fi, the teachers are unable to access the online resources required to teach the CBSE syllabus effectively. Due to such infrastructural deficiencies, teachers are not able to provide quality education to students,” the JSP leader said.

“The teachers are suffering due to lack of basic infrastructure. As they come from other places, they live in small sharing rooms without proper accommodation. The JSP will strive for the appointment of teachers to provide better education to the children who are suffering from language difficulties,” he added.

Meanwhile, the students have agitated at the school premises. MLA Prashanti Reddy intervened in the issue and assured to make systemic changes at the school. She asked the parents of the students not to take transfer certificates from the school. She has brought their problems to the attention of the District Education Officer (DEO) to resolve them as soon as possible.

“We will work hard to improve the infrastructure and solve other problems of the students in Kodavaluru. I spoke to the principal of the school and brought the issues to the notice of District Collector O. Anand. After discussion, it was decided that seven guest faculties will be appointed at the school. Also, there will be no compromise on the quality of food served to the students,” she said.