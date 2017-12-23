Kovind to dedicate fiber gridproject to nation on Dec. 27

The Andhra Pradesh Fiber Grid Limited (APFGL) is planning to give connections to 25 lakh families in the State. President Ram Nath Kovind will dedicate the AP Fiber Grid Project to the nation at the Secretariat on December 27.

The President will also launch the associated projects such as Surveillance, Drones and the Virtual Classes during his visit to the State, said APFGL Managing Director Babu A.

Trunk lines

Fiber Grid will offer IPTV at ₹149, 15 MBPS internet bandwidth and two telephones for each connection. On December 27, the project will be launched by offering the facility to 1.1 lakh families in the State, the MD said. “We laid trunk lines covering 24,000 kilometres and by March end next year, plans are afoot to cover 25 lakh families in 9,000 villages. Beneficiaries can use the internet services for agriculture, health, education, banking, e-governance and citizen-centric services,” Mr. Babu said. According to a survey, usage of data has increased by 10% in the country.

The AP Fiber Grid Project will pave the way for many other digital projects in the State, he said.