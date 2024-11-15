ADVERTISEMENT

Koti Vattika Deepotsavam held at Dokiparru temple

Published - November 15, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Dokiparru (Gudlavalleru):

The Hindu Bureau

‘Koti Vattika Deepotsavam’ was held on Friday to mark the ‘Karthika Deepotsavam’ in Sri Bhoo Sametha Sri Venkateswaraswamy temple at Dokiparru Mahakshetram in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna District.

Temple trustees P.V. Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy handed over the necessary pooja items to the participants of the Koti Vattika Deepotsavam free of cost. ‘Archana’ and special pujas were performed on Friday morning at the Mahakshetram in honour of Karthika  Deepotsavam.

According to the ‘Vaikhanasa Bhagavatshastra’ at the Mahakshetram, vedic scholars organised the Koti Vattika Deepotsavam to mark the ‘Karthika Pournami’. The temple trustees organise daily, partial, monthly, half-yearly and annual festivals at the Mahakshetram. On special days like Karthika Pournami and ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’, it has become a tradition for the welfare of the people in the country and the State, especially around Dokiparru.

The event was supervised by the founding trustees of the temple P.V. Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy. P. Vira Reddy, Vijayalakshmi, Kommareddy Bapi Reddy, Vijaya Bhaskaramma couple, Sumalata, Prasanna and other family members, relatives, villagers, devotees especially women were present.

