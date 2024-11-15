 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Koti Vattika Deepotsavam held at Dokiparru temple

Published - November 15, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Dokiparru (Gudlavalleru):

The Hindu Bureau

‘Koti Vattika Deepotsavam’ was held on Friday to mark the ‘Karthika Deepotsavam’ in Sri Bhoo Sametha Sri Venkateswaraswamy temple at Dokiparru Mahakshetram in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna District.

Temple trustees P.V. Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy handed over the necessary pooja items to the participants of the Koti Vattika Deepotsavam free of cost. ‘Archana’ and special pujas were performed on Friday morning at the Mahakshetram in honour of Karthika  Deepotsavam.

According to the ‘Vaikhanasa Bhagavatshastra’ at the Mahakshetram, vedic scholars organised the Koti Vattika Deepotsavam to mark the ‘Karthika Pournami’. The temple trustees organise daily, partial, monthly, half-yearly and annual festivals at the Mahakshetram. On special days like Karthika Pournami and ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’, it has become a tradition for the welfare of the people in the country and the State, especially around Dokiparru.

The event was supervised by the founding trustees of the temple P.V. Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy. P. Vira Reddy, Vijayalakshmi, Kommareddy Bapi Reddy, Vijaya Bhaskaramma couple, Sumalata, Prasanna and other family members, relatives, villagers, devotees especially women were present.

Published - November 15, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.