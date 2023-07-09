HamberMenu
‘Koti Geetha Lekhana Yagnam’ performed in Tirupati

July 09, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Sri 1008 Sugunendra Theertha Swamy of Puthige Mutt (Udupi) being formally welcomed by ISKCON Tirupati unit president Revati Ramandas for the ‘Koti Geetha Lekhana Yagnam’ conducted at the Lotus Temple in Tirupati on Sunday.

Sri Sri 1008 Sugunendra Theertha Swamy of Puthige Mutt (Udupi) performed the ‘Koti Geetha Lekhana Yagnam’ at the Lotus Temple managed by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Alipiri here on Sunday.

The seer, accompanied by his ‘Uttaradhikari’ (successor apparent) Sri Suseendra Theertha Swamy, arrived at the temple on Sunday evening. He was formally received by ISKCON’s Tirupati unit president Revati Ramandas. Apart from the yagnam, the seer also performed Sri Krishna Puja (also called as Thottilu Puja).

As requested by the event organisers, a large number of local devotees arrived with tulasi leaves from their homes and offered the same to the swamy for use in the yagnam. The seer later distributed ‘Kankanams’ to the participating public.

A similar event will be conducted at Tirupati Brahmana Samajam’s premises near Sri Kodandarama temple on Monday.

