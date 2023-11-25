ADVERTISEMENT

Koti Deepotsavam at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on November 27

November 25, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Giri Pradakshina to be held on the day marking Karthika Pournima

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here will conduct Koti Deepotsavam on Monday (November 27). The temple will conduct Giri Pradakshina, on the occasion of Karthika Pournima. 

The temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao said that the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga, will be decorated with bangles as part of Gajula Alankaram performed during Karthika Masam, an auspicious month in the Telugu calendar.

The Koti Deepotsavam will be performed at the main temple, and the sub-temple atop Indrakeeladri, on the ghat road, and the other temples at Kanaka Durga Nagar.

Other rituals 

The Kanaka Durga temple has been performing various rituals coinciding with Karthika Masam. The temple priests have been lighting ‘Akasa Deepam’ from November 14. It will continue till December 12. Sahasra Linga Archana, and Chaturveda Parayana is also being performed since November 14.

Devotees interested in taking part in Arjitha Sevas can visit www.aptemples.ap.gov.in or contact the Arjitha Seva Counter, he said.

