Kothavalasa will be developed into a model station, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

December 09, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on December 9 (Saturday) urged BJP leaders to give wide publicity to the Central government’s welfare schemes and achievements, and the party’s recent victory in three States so that the party would become a formidable force in Andhra Pradesh too.

As a part of the Bharat Viksit Sankalp Yatra, Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Velluparthi village of Vepada mandal in Vizianagaram district, where he was accorded a rousing reception by BJP district president N. Eswara Rao and other leaders.

They told the Union Minister that the YSRCP government was changing the names of the Central government schemes in order to gain political mileage.

Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw advised the cadre to highlight the Central schemes so that people would understand the welfare and developmental activities of the Narendra Modi government.

The Railway Minister said that Kothavalasa would be developed into a model railway station. He also promised to ensure that a halt was provided at S. Kota for the Visakhaptnam-Kirandul express soon.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister B. Mutyala Naidu and district Collector S. Nagalakshmi explained to the Union Minister about the implementation of the welfare schemes in the district. The Union Minister went round the stalls arranged by various departments in the village.