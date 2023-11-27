Kotappakonda Giripradakshina road beautified by the Forest Department

November 27, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Palnadu Forest Division has made necessary arrangements for the benefit of the pilgrims and visitors coming for Kotappakonda Giripradakshina (Circumambulation). The circumambulation of the holy hill goes on through out the year, but is high during the present Kaarthika Masam and Shivaratri.

On the occasion of the ongoing auspicious month of Kaarthika Masam, the people from various places have been offering prayers at the Kotappakonda and before that they circumambulate (Giripradakshina) around the hill on which the Hindu God Sri Trikoteswara Swamy is the presiding deity.

N. Rama Chandra Rao, District Forest Officer (DFO), Palnadu told The Hindu on November 27 that this year before the onset of the Kaarthika Masam the boards were erected with a guide map on Giripradakshina, on the similar lines of Arunachala Giripradakshina. Four boards with guide maps are erected along the Giripradakshina route

He said that ten new rough granite benches are installed along the road. New Washrooms facility has been made operational at Giri Bala Vihar (Children Play Area) and along the Giripradakshina route, to enable tourists and their children to take a small gap and continue their walking.

A new night camping facility has been installed and a night watchmen have been engaged to strengthen the security across the Giripradakshina area. He said that the department has completed beautification works at Giri Bala Vihar and also along the road.

