Kotamreddy warns of serious action against ‘illegal activities’ in Nellore Rural constituency

Without revealing the names, the hat-trick MLA orders three YSRCP leaders to immediately vacate the encroached lands allegedly grabbed from Dalits

Published - June 05, 2024 11:29 pm IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau
Nellore Rural incumbent MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of TDP won a hat-trick victory on Tuesday.

Nellore Rural incumbent MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of TDP won a hat-trick victory on Tuesday.

After Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy and Kaliki Yanadi Reddy, Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Nellore Rural Assembly constituency candidate, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, has become the third leader to win thrice in the Nellore district.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he warned of serious action against illegal activities by any politician or party worker in his constituency. He ordered three YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) corporators to immediately vacate the encroached temple lands and farms that were allegedly grabbed from the Dalits in the district. “Three corporators of YSRCP will face severe consequences if they don’t vacate the encroached lands,” he said, without revealing their names.

Mr. Kotamreddy further alleged that some YSRCP leaders in the district are involved in trading drugs, illegal mining, cricket betting and gambling. “YSRCP leaders have committed many illegal activities that will not be tolerated any more. They tried to destroy my personality by defaming me on social media. They have crossed all limits to win the election,” he claimed.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024 / Nellore

