Kotamreddy to launch stir for release of funds for Barashahid Dargah renovation project

February 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - NELLORE

Rebel YSR Congress Party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Sunday pledged support to the members of a minority community who were upset over the Barashahid Dargah facelift project remaining a non-starter.

Addressing a meeting organised to mobilise their support for a protracted struggle starting with a dharna in front of the Collector office here on February 17, he said it was unfortunate that though Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned ₹15 crore for the construction of a masjid, Muslim school and a marriage hall on the premises of the Dargah visited by pilgrims cutting across religious lines, especially during the famous ‘‘Rottella Panduga’‘ coinciding with Muharrum, the Finance department did not release the funds for unknown reasons despite repeated visits by him to the Secretariat.

The community members expressed solidarity with the MLA and promised to join hands with him in the struggle.

Mr. Kotamreddy said several development projects, including the ones to improve the road infrastructure in the constituency did not make any progress due to the alleged ‘‘indifferent’‘ attitude of the State government to the civic woes of the denizens.

He also explained to them the circumstances under which he decided to part ways with the party, 15 months ahead of the current term, after the YSRCP leadership “looked at him with suspicion and humiliated him by ordering for tapping of his phones”.

ADVERTISEMENT