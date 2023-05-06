Kotamreddy drums up support for Christian community hall

May 06, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - NELLORE

Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nellore M.D. Prakasam on Saturday expressed solidarity with suspended YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who has launched a protest to exert pressure on the State government to release funds for a Christian community hall in Nellore.

The bishop promised to contribute his mite for the cause as members of the Christian community in the city were put to hardship without a government-funded community hall in the city.

Though the State government had earmarked land for the purpose, the ₹6 crore promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was yet to be released by the Finance Department, despite his running from pillar to post, the MLA told the bishop and sought the support of the community for the postcard and social media campaign to be taken up from May 8.