Kotamreddy demands early completion of NTR Necklace Road, Ganesh Ghat projects

April 28, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - NELLORE

The suspended YSRCP MLA warns that he, along with his supporters, will lay siege to the NUDA office if the works are not started in the next 15 days

S Murali
S. Murali

Suspended YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy addressing the media in Nellore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After getting the Andhra Pradesh government’s nod for Barashahid Dargah facelift programme, suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on April 28 (Friday) demanded that the ₹17.55-lakh NTR Necklace Road and Ganesh Ghat projects be speeded up.

Leading a protest in front of the office of the Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) here, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that though the Centre had given its nod for the project under the AMRUT scheme during the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) tenure, the project, aimed at creating tourism infrastructure, did not make any progress during the YSRCP regime.

Pointed out that the tenders were finalised long ago, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said. “Why have the works not been started even as there is no dearth of funds?” he asked after meeting NUDA Vice-Chairman T. Bapi Reddy.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that he, along with his supporters would lay siege to the NUDA office if the works were not started in the next 15 days.

The government had released funds for the uplift of Barashahid Dargah and the construction of a mosque after the suspended MLA, along with Muslim religious heads, staged a protest.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that he would mobilise the support of heads of temples in the city for the creation of facilities to replicate the ‘‘Ganga Aarti’‘, a religious and spiritual ceremony organised in Varanasi, in Nellore.

