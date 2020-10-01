Kotaiah family to apply for GI tag for ‘Kakinada kaja’

Chittipeddi Ram Kumar at his store in Kakinada.

KAKINADA

01 October 2020 08:12 IST

Exploitation of the brand is the reason behind the initiative, says a fifth-generation member of the family

The family of Chittipeddi Kotaiah is all set to apply for Geographical Indications Registry’s (GIR) tag for ‘Kakinada kaja’, a unique sweet of Andhra Pradesh being made and promoted by the family since 1891 in Kakinada town of East Godavari district.

The Kotaiah family claims that it had migrated from Chinna Parimi village in Guntur district in 1891 and was engaged in production of the sugary delicacy since then, using four prime ingredients — maida, besan, ghee and sugar. “Having a glorious tradition of 129 years in the production of the sweet, our family is determined to apply for the GI tag. We are geared up for the application process by documenting the history of our family and association with the trade and promotion of the sweet. In recent years, some people have started production of ‘Kotaiah kaja’ in various cities to exploit the market for it. However, we do not wish to go for legal battle against them,” Chittipeddi Ram Kumar, 38, told The Hindu. Mr. Kumar runs the store set up by the founder in Kakinada. He has taken upon himself the responsibility of taking forward the family’s legacy in the history of the sweet after his father, Ch. Rama Krishna, died in 2009.

The Kotaiah family owns four stores in the State —three in Kakinada and one in Rajamahendravaram — geographically limiting the production and trade only to East Godavari district.

Advertising

Advertising

Challenges

“In recent years, our family witnessed a few challenges from various sections of people, who attempted to tap the brand image and demand for it by wooing our chefs for its authenticity. However, they have failed as people from across the State prefer the kaja from our stores,” said Mr. Kumar, the fifth-generation member of the Kotaiah family.

Mr. Kumar cites lack of awareness and flourishing trade as the prime reasons for which his ancestors did not find the need to obtain the GI Tag for the sweet. “We never received any support from the respective governments to begin the exercise of obtaining the GI Tag to protect the delicacy from any exploitation. Being non-literate, my father was ignorant of the GI Tag. The maximum support received from the State government to promote the sweet is to get a space in various exhibitions,” adds Mr. Kumar.