Andhra Pradesh

Korukonda Sainik School students shine at meet

72 students of the institutions bag prizes

Sainik School of Korukonda, Vizianagaram district emerged as the champion in All India Sainik Schools South Zone Sports Meet held at Sainik School of Kazhakootam of Kerala between July 21 and 29. As many as 72 youngsters of the school proved their mettle in various games including volleyball, basketball, hockey and others conducted separately for juniors and sub-juniors. The students got prizes in debate and quiz competitions too, according to the Vice-Principal and Wing Commander C.S. Bhanu Prakash.

Various Sainik schools of Kalikiri, Bijapur, Kodugu and Amaravatinagar participated in the competition. Korukonda Sainki School teams qualified to participate in All India Sainik Schols Sports Meet to be held in Sainik School, Amaravatinagar and Bijapur between August 4 and 24. The school management congratulated the coaches Prashant Gujjar, Rishipaul, Manager Martin Tom, Physical Education Master R.Nagi Reddy and players for bringing the laurels to the school.

