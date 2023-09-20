HamberMenu
Korea Consul-General hopes to increase investment in Sri City

September 20, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Chang-nyun Kim, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, visiting an industrial unit in Sri City of Tirupati district on Wednesday.

Chang-nyun Kim, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, visiting an industrial unit in Sri City of Tirupati district on Wednesday.

Chang-nyun Kim, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, expressed hope that the quantum of investment by Korean companies in Sri City industrial zone will witness a rise.

During his visit to Sri City here on Wednesday along with Minhyeong Lee, director of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), a Chennai-based nonprofit working under the ambit of the embassy, he opined that the business-friendly climate in Sri City would appeal to several Korean companies.

Sri City founder-managing director Ravindra Sannareddy called the Republic of Korea as the 13th largest FDI contributor to India, with investments totalling approximately to $5.4 billion, and also pointed out that Sri City had already hosted three Korean companies.

The visit aimed at witnessing the existing infrastructure at the mega industrial park and assess its business potential. The members also visited the production units of Hyundai Engineering Plastics, SK Pucore and LG Polymers.

