Andhra Pradesh

Koppedu sand reach near Nagari goes dry

Officials from the Mines and Geology Department along with the local police inspecting the Koppedu sand reach near Nagari in Chittoor district.

Officials from the Mines and Geology Department along with the local police inspecting the Koppedu sand reach near Nagari in Chittoor district.  

Feasibility of deploying earthmovers being looked into

The sand reach on a rivulet connected to Aruna river at Koppedu of Nindra mandal in the district is defunct with sand stocks getting exhausted a week ago. The sand reach caters to Nindra, Vijayapuram mandals and parts of Nagari rural area.

Officials of the Revenue, Mines and Geology and Police departments, who inspected the sand reach, found that the workers were unable to dig and lift the sand from the rivulet bed due to the rocky surface. Circle Inspector (Nagari Rural) M. Rajasekhar said that workers were unable to dig any further to collect sand.

“Though there is a proposal to deploy earthmovers, its feasibility would be looked into by officials concerned as using of earthmovers is prohibited at sand reaches,” Mr. Rajasekhar said.

The Mines and Geology officials said that after the sand reach at Surutupalle, the biggest in the eastern mandals, small reaches were being identified at the rivulets connected to the Aruna river to cater to the immediate requirements of the locals in hundreds of villages. Steps would be initiated soon to identify another reach near Koppedu village, officials said.

