Kopalle’s tomb turns into a den of anti-social activities

Hidden in the bushes surrounded by a swamp in the backyard of the Andhra Jateeya Kalasala (National College) at the Rajupeta area in Machilipatnam, the tomb of Kopalle Hanumanta Row is littered with liquor bottles, hundreds of used plastic water sachets, cigartee butts, empty cigarette packets, and matchboxes.

The scenes of the empty liquor bottles replacing the garlands on the floor of the tomb present a picture of neglect, dishonoring the towering freedom fighter of Andhra Pradesh - Mr. Row (April 12, 1879- February 2, 1922).

Size of a single-bedroom, the site is otherwise a sacred place where the National College Founder and Founder Principal Mr. Row was laid to rest in February 1922. He was one of the three founders of the National College - along with Dr. Pattabhi Seetaramaiah and Mutnuri Krishna Rao.

A monumental disgrace

When this Reporter visited Mr. Row’s tomb on Thursday morning, it was a picture of obloquy - debased by miscreants for their cheap indulgences. A temporary stove has been dug up on the site, reportedly to russle up something by the seedy for the night campers.

The bushes cover the tomb on one side while the rest of the area is covered with a protected wall. The tomb neither has a guard nor signboards to direct visitors.

Desolate most of the year

Kadimi Satyavathi, an elderly woman, whose family lives nearby the tomb, told The Hindu: “Scores of locals visit the tomb, marking birth and death anniversaries of Mr. Row and keep the tomb premises clean a few days before the respective days. Rest of the year, nobody is seen visiting the tomb during the day time.”

Next to Mr. Row’s tomb is the tomb of his beloved wife Kopella Bharathi. The two tombs on the same site were recently painted in yellow by the AJC authorities.

Congress call, citizens funded

In November 1907, citizens of Machilipatnam passed a resolution to establish the Andhra Jateeya Kalasala and creation of Andhra Jateeya Vidhya Parishad, in response to the call given by the Indian National Congress (1906 Calcutta Session) to work on the need of national education for both boys and girls.

Upon the request by the trio - Mr. Row, the soul behind the institution, Mr. Pattabhi and Mr. Mutnuri - Kopalle Krishna Row Pantulu had donated 20 acres of land (Tadepallivari Garden) on which the college stands.

Andhra Jateeya Kalasala Golden Jubilee Souvenir (August 1961) states: “Collections (Donations for construction of the college) were made from individuals, associations, at fairs and festivals, on sacred and ceremonial occasions and at social functions like births and deaths and marriages. All contributed their share towards the national cause”.

Idealism and inspiration

Referring to Mr. Row at the Presidential Address (August 3, 1961-Machilipatnam) at the College Golden Jubilee Celebrations, Vice-President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan had said: “He gave the idealism. He gave the inspiration”.

Construction of the AJC was started in March 1909 and inaugurated on March 27, 1910, under the Presidentship of Konda Venkatappayya. Interestingly, none toher than Mahatma Gandhi had visited the college in 1921 .