Koneru Lakshmaiah University releases KLEEE, KLECET results

April 24, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Counselling is scheduled to be held from April 27 to May 5, says the vice-chancellor

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

KLU vice-chancellor Parsaradhi Varma and director (admissions) J. Srinivas Rao releasing the KLEEE and KLECEP results in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) vice-chancellor Parsaradhi Varma and director (admissions) J. Srinivas Rao released KLEEE and KLECET-2023 results here on April 24 (Monday).

The counselling process for new admissions will be conducted from April 27 to May 5 on the university campus at Vadesvaram village in Guntur district, said Mr. Srinivas Rao.

Speaking to the media after releasing the results, the Vice-Chancellor said that about 1 lakh students had appeared for the KLEEE and KLECET. Toppers in the entrance examination will be given a fee concession, he said.

The university is offering eight courses in engineering, 13 degree and five post-graduate courses, with the necessary laboratories and workshops. The institute has 1,300 faculty, including 800 Phd holders, Mr. Parthsaradhi Varma said.

Mr. Srinivas Rao said that KLU was offering scholarships worth ₹100 crore to the toppers. Students who has achieved good ranks in the JEE will get fee concession, he said.

The university is making elaborate arrangements for the admission process that is scheduled to begin from April 27.

Students can check their KLEEE and KLECET results at www.kluniversity.in, the director added.

