Kondru seeks partial lockdown relaxation

Former Minister for Medical and Health Kondru Muralimohan urged the Union government to announce partial relaxation on lockdown instead of extending it indefinitely to control the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that thousands of people would be starved to death due to lack of food and opportunity to earn their livelihood with further extension of the lockout.
He said the restriction on movement of people could be confined to red zones and free movement should be allowed in other places. “Indian economy would collapse and more than 20 crore people would lose their jobs within no time as COVID-19 and lockdown had cascading affect on every sector,” said Mr. Muralimohan.
