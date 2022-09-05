Kondru opens Anna Canteen at Rajam in Srikakulam district

It will be beneficial for people who can’t afford hotel food, he says

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
September 05, 2022 21:23 IST

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan serving food at the Anna Canteen started by him in Rajam of Vizianagaram district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister and TDP in-charge of Rajam Kondru Muralimohan on Monday formally inaugurated an Anna Canteen at his office in Rajam in the district.

He said that the canteen would be beneficial for many poor people, students and attendants of patients who could not afford food in hotels.

The YSRCP government forcibly closed the Anna Canteens across the State after assuming power although the welfare programme was appreciated by all sections of the society.

He said that he would run the canteen with his own funds in spite of the ‘hurdles being created by the ruling party leaders’ in the town.

