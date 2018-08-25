Kondru likely to join TDP

Former Minister and senior Congress leader Kondru Muralimohan is all set to join the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of TDP president and Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu on August 31 in Vijayawada, sources said.

He is holding a crucial meeting in Rajam on Sunday with his followers.

Mr.Murali got elected to the Assembly from Etcherla in 2004 and Rajam in 2009 and served as a Minister for Health in Cabinets of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, K.Rosaiah and Kirankumar Reddy between 2009 and 2014. He unsuccessfully contested from Rajam in 2014.

Mr.Muralimohan expected PCC president’s post but the party high command retained N. Raghuveera Reddy. On the other hand, several TDP leaders recently ‘revolted’ against Rajam TDP in charge and former Speaker K. Pratibha Bharati accusing her of inability to coordinate party affairs. The development is said to have paved the way for Murali’s entry into TDP.

Minister Kala Venkata Rao has reportedly put in efforts to bring him into the TDP’s fold.