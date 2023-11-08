ADVERTISEMENT

Kondaveedu Fort’s rich history showcased in new gallery

November 08, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - GUNTUR

The history of the fort from the 13th century to the 20th century, particularly the role it played during the Reddy dynasty rule, is displayed on boards at the gallery

The Hindu Bureau

A bird’s eye view of the Kondaveedu fort located in Palnadu district.

The Kondaveedu Fort in Palnadu district now has a cultural gallery, which depicts the rich history of the ancient monument that has witnessed many significant historical events over the centuries.

The history of the fort from the 13th century to the 20th century is displayed on boards at the gallery, N. Ramachandra Rao, District Forest Officer, Palnadu district, told The Hindu.

Mr. Ramachandra Rao said that the Forest Department has given necessary permissions to the Kondaveedu Heritage Society, an NGO working here to protect the fort, to put up the gallery.

Kalli Siva Reddy, general secretary of Kondaveedu Heritage Society, explained that the Reddy kingdom under the leadership of Prolaya Vema Reddy made the Kondaveedu Fort their capital between 1325–1424 CE. He said that they have strived to be as historically accurate as possible in arranging the information displayed at the gallery.

“The Reddy dynasty was renowned for its patronage of art and culture. They were patrons of Telugu literature and promoted the development of Telugu language and poetry during their rule. Many Telugu poets, scholars, and artists flourished under their patronage,” he said.

The Kondaveedu Fort, now situated about 20 km from Guntur city, played a crucial role in the Reddy kingdom’s history, he added.

