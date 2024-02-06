GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kondaveedu Fort Fest to be organised on February 10 and 11 in Andhra Pradesh

Helicopter ride, para ride and horse ride apart from adventure activities will be organised as part of the festival, says Palnadu District Collector

February 06, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti addressing the media at Narasaraopet on Tuesday.

Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti addressing the media at Narasaraopet on Tuesday.

Kondaveedu Fort Fest-2024 would be organised on February 10 and 11 at the Kondaveedu hill, announced Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti at a press conference in Narasaraopet on Tuesday. He said that they were expecting visitors from Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and other districts for the festival. The district administration has made all the arrangements for the festival with special cultural events, Mr. Siva Sankar said. 

He said that helicopter ride, para ride and horse ride apart from adventure activities would be organised as part of the festival. 

Classical and western dance competitions for the kids and students will be conducted at the fest and the winners will be given cash prizes, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.