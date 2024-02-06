Kondaveedu Fort Fest to be organised on February 10 and 11 in Andhra Pradesh

February 06, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

Kondaveedu Fort Fest-2024 would be organised on February 10 and 11 at the Kondaveedu hill, announced Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti at a press conference in Narasaraopet on Tuesday. He said that they were expecting visitors from Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and other districts for the festival. The district administration has made all the arrangements for the festival with special cultural events, Mr. Siva Sankar said.

He said that helicopter ride, para ride and horse ride apart from adventure activities would be organised as part of the festival.

Classical and western dance competitions for the kids and students will be conducted at the fest and the winners will be given cash prizes, he added.