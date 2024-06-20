Kondapalli Srinivas takes charge as Minister for MSME

Gajapathinagaram MLA-elect Kondapalli Srinivas took charge as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty and NRI Empowerment and Relations, at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Thursday.

Later, he told the media that he would soon prepare a roadmap for promoting the MSME sector with the ultimate objective of generating employment with the support of NRIs. It would also comprise the means to making DWCRA groups financially sound, he added.

Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar and Secretary (Industries and Commerce) N. Yuvaraj were among other officials present.

