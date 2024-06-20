GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kondapalli Srinivas takes charge as Minister for MSME

Roadmap soon for promoting the sector and generating employment, he says

Published - June 20, 2024 06:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Gajapathinagaram MLA-elect Kondapalli Srinivas took charge as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty and NRI Empowerment and Relations, at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Thursday.

Later, he told the media that he would soon prepare a roadmap for promoting the MSME sector with the ultimate objective of generating employment with the support of NRIs. It would also comprise the means to making DWCRA groups financially sound, he added.

Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar and Secretary (Industries and Commerce) N. Yuvaraj were among other officials present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.