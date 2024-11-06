Kondamodu-Perecherla National Highway project in A.P. gets Centre’s nod

The long-awaited Kondamodu-Perecherla National Highway (NH-167 AG) project works bid has been finalised by the Central Government, marking a significant step forward for the infrastructure in Palnadu. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) to RRSM Infra Private Limited, Jaipur, officially granting them construction responsibility, on November 5, Narasaraopet MP and Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party chairperson Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu told The Hindu.

The project, set to expand into a four-lane national highway, recently secured funding from the Center. The Ministry has approved the bid submitted by RRS Infra, amounting to ₹506.88 crore. With this nod, the construction company can proceed with building the highway, an essential project that promises to boost connectivity and development across the region.

Expressing his gratitude, MP Sri Krishna Devarayalu extended heartfelt thanks to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for the government’s swift action, which brings the region one step closer to realizing this vital infrastructure project.

