Konda Reddy Buruju to be permanently illuminated, works begin

Rajya Sabha Member from Kurnool T.G. Venkatesh laid the foundation for work on permanent illumination of the Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

June 05, 2022 06:19 IST

Rajya Sabha member from Kurnool T.G. Venkatesh on Saturday laid the foundation for works related to permanently illuminating the Konda Reddy Buruju, a fort built during Vijayanagara empire in Kurnool.

The fort, believed to be built by Achyuta Devarayalu, is one of the key historical attractions of the district and is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Mr. Venkatesh, while conducting ‘bhumi puja’ along with Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah, and Municipal Commissioner Bhargav Tej, said he will sanction any amount of money needed for the project. He also promised to talk to shop owners to convince them for a road that can be laid around the fort.

There are several archaeological monuments and places of historical importance, which need to be protected and developed by the State government, he added. The MP also promised to get a fountain built at the Raj Vihar Centre.